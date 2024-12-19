This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be clear with a morning temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature remaining at 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells and slightly warmer at 8°C.
Moderate rain will occur in the afternoon, with the temperature rising to 9°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler with a chance of rain, and temperatures will range between 8°C and 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of patchy rain and cooler temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be around 3°C, and the maximum will reach up to 12°C.
This article was automatically generated