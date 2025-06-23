Smiths Auction in Newent had a very successful sale on June 19-20 as many vendors enjoyed the benefit of heightened gold prices in both the jewellery and coin sections.
The coin section featured a wide selection of gold coins with top prices of the day including £8,900 and £8,500 paid for two Elizabeth II and £10 gold commemorative coins. Many other four figure sums were paid for sets of coins such as the £4,520 paid for a Nelson Two Proof Gold Crown set and a Jubilee Coronation set of four coins which made £3,640. With a large range of gold sovereigns selling at around £500 each, the overall total for the coin section alone was in excess of £65,000.
The jewellery section also saw some impressive results with two antique gold fob chains making £1,950 and £1,650 whilst an 18ct gold full hunter pocket watch made £1,700. An eye-catching diamond set marquise ring sold for £1,300 whilst a fine sapphire and diamond ring closely followed at £1,200.
More unexpectedly an early 19th century carved bloodstone signet ring sold for £1,150 to an American buyer against a £200/£300 estimate. This result is actually quite typical of the high prices currently achieved by 18th century signet rings, carved cameos and mourning jewellery.
Other surprises included a chrome Art Deco marcasite and ‘jade glass’ bracelet which was estimated at £30/£50 but made £240 and an Indian Pratapgarh Thewa green glass brooch which made £280 against a £150/£200 estimate.
The specialist postcard section featured a good selection of local cards with a box of Forrest of Dean postcards selling for £350 and an album of Littledean, Newnham and Lydney postcards from the same source making £210. One of the highlights of the second day of the auction was the sale of an exceptional WWI Naval diary from a Petty Officer in the Armored Car Division who served in Gallipoli and in Egypt.
The beautifully presented bound and typed diary came in three volumes and was profusely illustrated with photographs, diagrams and cuttings. With detailed descriptions of everyday military life, as well as combat in the trenches and desert, it had attracted a huge amount of pre-sale interest – eventually selling to an online bidder for £1,700 against a £600/£800 estimate.
Certain items of vintage furniture continue to perform better than much of the everyday antique brown furniture - with a vintage plan chest and a Globe Wernicke oak bookcase both making £400 each whilst a traditional Georgian small Welsh dresser just made £200.
Other retro items to attract interest included an original drawing by Jimmy Cauty (who was a founder member of the band KLF) entitled ‘Collecting Magic Mushrooms’ which made £280 against an £80/£120 estimate and a fun Italian 1960’s Bitossi blue pottery cat which made £90 against a £30/£50 estimate.
Smiths are now inviting entries by appointment for their August Antique sale. The sale includes Ceramics, Silver, Jewellery, Gold, Furniture, Pictures & Collectables as well as a special section for antique and vintage toys. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctons.co.uk for further information.
