The audience, glasses of prosecco and mulled wine in hand, heard Daniel in conversation with author Janine Amos, whose children’s book ‘Walking on Gold’ is also on sale at Sprokwobbles. He explained how ‘Strange Head Fred’ came into being - as well as how it nearly didn’t when his young dog got hold of his manuscript! The two authors also discussed the joy of writing for children as well as the pitfalls one has to avoid.