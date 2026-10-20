SOUTH Wales are to prepare for Storm Austen which is set to hit Thursday and Friday this week following a yellow warning which has been issued.
The storm has been named by the Met Office. The weather service announced Tuesday and Wednesday will see spells of rain and showers.
A statement from Met Office said: “A yellow warning has been issued for southern parts of England as well as South Wales, with the warning highlighting the chance of disruption, power cuts and a chance of injuries from debris in places.”
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree said: “While the exact track and position of Storm Austen is still being determined, what’s clear is that we have an impactful period of weather on the way and the potential for disruption in places.
Gusts of wind could range between 50-60mph, however this increases in coastal areas as they could peak up to 70mph.
Storm Austen will move from West to East through Friday, with the winds generally leaving later in the day. Rain is also another additional hazard seeing up to 20-30mm.
Stay informed with the latest updates on the Met Office website, here: metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/storm-austen-named
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