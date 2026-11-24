CITIES, towns, and villages are living things. They do not stand still and stagnate. They evolve and adapt to new technologies, trends, times, and tribes.

Over the centuries, much is gained, and much is lost. Yet there always remain clues to what once was in the form of intriguing place names, familiar landmarks, a chance conversation, and, of course, old photographs.

Photographers from previous generations had the odds stacked against them greatly compared with the convenience and ease that technology affords modern snappers.

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The year was 1975, the venue was Ostringen and the opponents for the lads from Abergavenny were none other than the giants of German football, Bayern Munich.The match between Abergavenny Select and Bayern Munich Youth ended in favour of the most successful team in Germany’s footballing history, but it was a close-run thing. And if it wasn’t for the twin town football exchanges between our little patch of Monmouthshire and its Deutschland counterparts, the game between a bunch of local lads and the Bundesliga big-shots would never have happened. Coach Terry Hodgins went along with the lads for their date with destiny and recalled telling them beforehand, “Stay sober, watch your language, don’t be a prima donna and you might even come home with a trophy.” ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

Those lensmen and women of old may not have bottled lightning or captured moonbeams, but thanks to their diligence and skill, they were responsible for an even higher form of magic - bringing the past to life for future generations!

It can be hard to imagine that the black and white faces frozen in time and the buildings that are no more were once as real as the sky above your head.

When the camera clicked, and the flash illuminated the moment like an angel of alchemy, the future was unwritten, and the present never believed it would one day become the past.

But all things fade, even photographs; thankfully, they can be preserved for posterity.

In this pic ladies and gentlemen, we find ourselves on the testing ground of the oche. The toe line or the throw line is where many a dream of glory is realised for those with nerves of steel and hands as still as a mill pond. Llanfoist lad Cyril Rogers knew all about throwing arrows. He’s pictured here with the rest of the dart-playing bruisers that were the Abergavenny Labour Club team of 1950 who went on to win the Great George Winners League and Town Champions Cup.Cyril wasn’t just a talented thrower of the tungstens, he also enjoyed plenty of success on the iron horse and had a host of motorbike scrambling titles to his name. ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

Before the internet, before iPhones, before Facebook likes, endless retweets, selfies, reality shows, the cult of celebrity, TikTok, influencers and safe places, there was the 1980s. It was a time of BMXs, hair gel, ski jackets, Sony Walkmans, Pac-Man, Fraggle Rock, ET, Cabbage Patch Dolls, Shell Suits, Marty McFly, ZX Spectrums, VHS and Betamax, fluorescent socks, and, of course, Rubik cubes. It’s a time when Mardy FC was crowned Division Two champions. Here’s an old photo of them for your viewing pleasure. It’s less Duran Duran and more Auf Wiedersehen Pet but the vibe is definitely the designer decade! Pictured are M.Skinner, J. Dunstan, G.S. Davies, H. Vaughan, G. Hicks, G. Mylum, M. Brimble, R. Wedlock, M. Powell, S. Stephens, B. Bates, S. Wilks, and S. Cantle. ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

Yet books go out of print, newspapers get discarded, and the memory hole of the internet devours everything.

Old pictures deserve better than to be hoarded by museums or stored in drawers, gathering dust.

They can speak a thousand words, suggest the old cliché, and those words deserve an audience!

Recognise anyone in this pic? It’s Llanfoist primary school around 1958 and was supplied by our resident historian George Beale, who explained, “The boy in the dark pullover, third from the right (standing), became my best friend in KHS Grammar School after we both passed the eleven plus exam. But I did not know him before hand as I went to Hereford Road Boys School. His name is Howard Edwards and he went on to have a successful career with the technical department of BBC radio. He retired to go and live in North Wales from where we still keep in touch. The only other one I know, because he came up to the Grammar school, is John Parsons and he is standing, fifth one in from the left.” ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

Back in the day, and we’re talking the 1950s and 60s here folks, there was a strong Youth Hostel Association (YHA) in Abergavenny. The YHA's charitable objective was stated as, “To help all, especially young people of limited means, to a greater knowledge, love, and care of the countryside, particularly by providing hostels or other simple accommodation for them in their travels, and thus to promote their health, rest and education.” The group was very informal and organised by Joe and Kate Dyer (pictured), better known as Uncle Joe and Aunty Kate, who was also well known for their supervision of Abergavenny’s open-air swimming pool. ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

So, here’s anyone one in our series of articles called Snapshots From The Past, which feature picture specials from bygone days.

If you've got any old photos you'd like to see featured, then visit our Nevill Street office or, if it's easier, pop them in an email and send them to [email protected]

Toot! Toot! Here come the tractors! A wise man once said that if you haven’t been dragged around Abergavenny in a trailer pulled by a tractor then you haven’t really lived. Sadly, the opportunity to live the high life doesn’t present itself so much in Burnham’s Britain, but back in 1999 all a soul would need is a shilling and a friendly farmer and the town was yours for the taking! Pictured are punters of all ages on the annual merry-go-round that was the Steam Rally Town run. In the background, you can see The Great George when it was an actual pub instead of an ornament. John Henry’s was a popular joint back in the day and the ‘back of the George’ was where all sorts happened! ( Abergavenny Chronicle )

Come on feel the noise! And while you’re at it, have a pint of something wet to celebrate British Beef and Beer Day with these likely lads! Pictured in the Angel Courtyard in Abergavenny sometime back at the turn of the century, when drinking beer and eating beef was all the rage, are former NFU President Hugh Richards with local farmers Colin Alford, Les Bevan, Trevor Bevan, Alan Williams, John Davies, and Ashley Jones. Nowadays you’re more likely to have an avocado and pink gin day. But when you want some iron in your constitution and some vim in your vigour, shandies, and prawn salads just won’t wash, you need beef, beer, and lots of it. Drink up lads, there’s fields to be ploughed and cows to be milked! ( Abegavenny Chronicle )