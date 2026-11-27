To mark the start of the UK’s tree planting season (November to March), Utility Warehouse joined forces with woodland creation charity Stump Up For Trees earlier this month to celebrate five years since their first joint planting project in Bannau Brycheiniog.
Taking place near Abergavenny, the visit brought together Utility Warehouse teams, Partners, and Stump Up For Trees to tour the charity’s community nursery and revisit Bryn Arw, where Utility Warehouse’s initial funding supported the planting of 117,400 native trees in 2020/21.
Utility Warehouse plants a tree every time a Utility Warehouse Partner helps a new multiservice customer sign-up to three or more services. It is a natural alignment - Utility Warehouse’s network of proactive, community minded Partners, who build their businesses by helping local people save on their household bills, mirrors the grassroots ethos of Stump Up For Trees.
Five years on from the initial planting, the open day gave Utility Warehouse Partners the chance to see the projects they have helped support firsthand, while learning how anyone can get involved through volunteering with the charity.
Built on a community-driven model that brings together local volunteers, farmers, and landowners, Stump Up For Trees has now surpassed the halfway mark of 500,000 trees toward its one-million-tree goal, with Utility Warehouse helping to plant more than 438,000 of those trees across South East Wales since March 2020. These native woodlands are restoring fragile habitats, boosting local biodiversity, improving soil stability and water quality, reducing flood and drought risk, and sequestering carbon.
To secure this legacy, the UW Foundation has committed £75,000 over a new three-year partnership with Stump Up For Trees (2026–2029) to fund community coordination, while ensuring farmers and landowners are supported to get planted trees through to establishment, particularly in light of increased climate risk to young trees. The support comes at a vital time, with recent Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) analysis showing Wales is currently on track to deliver just 14% of its 2030 tree planting target, underscoring the need for sustained private and third-sector collaboration.
Julia Denham, Head of Sustainability at Utility Warehouse, said: “Planting a tree is just the start, seeing our first saplings thriving on Bryn Arw five years on shows what real, long-term restoration looks like. Stump Up For Trees proves the power of community-led action, and we hope it inspires people everywhere to find a local project and get stuck in.”
Dr Jenny Knight, Director, at Stump Up For Trees, said, "Five years ago Utility Warehouse took a chance on a small Welsh charity with a big ambition, and together we've planted trees with farmers right across the Monmouthshire and Bannau Brycheiniog landscape. Those trees are already providing shelter for livestock, slowing the flow of water off the hills and creating homes for wildlife. The new core funding from the UW Foundation means we can plan with confidence, support more farmers, and keep growing a partnership that is as much about people and community as it is about trees."
Through its ongoing support of Stump Up For Trees, Utility Warehouse remains dedicated to helping Wales close its woodland creation gap and building a more sustainable future for local communities.
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