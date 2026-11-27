Dr Jenny Knight, Director, at Stump Up For Trees, said, "Five years ago Utility Warehouse took a chance on a small Welsh charity with a big ambition, and together we've planted trees with farmers right across the Monmouthshire and Bannau Brycheiniog landscape. Those trees are already providing shelter for livestock, slowing the flow of water off the hills and creating homes for wildlife. The new core funding from the UW Foundation means we can plan with confidence, support more farmers, and keep growing a partnership that is as much about people and community as it is about trees."