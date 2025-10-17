In the collectables section buyers can expect to find specialist rarities such as an early Lucas Penny Farthing bicycle lamp estimated at £200/£300. Lucas started to make various lamps in the latter part of the 19th century and were ideally placed to take advantage of the invention of the bicycle and then the subsequent cycling boom in the 1880s and 1890s. This then led onto their rapid movement into the motor car market, where they developed and grew into one of the largest automobile electrical and lighting suppliers in the world and they are still trading today.