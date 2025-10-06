Smiths Auctions in Newent are now gearing up for their next antiques sale on November 13-14. This will be their last sale of 2025 and so it will offer a fantastic opportunity for buyers to find unusual and unique gifts for Christmas. It also provides an ideal sale in which to ‘move on’ small collectables, ceramics, silver and gold as well as jewellery and watches - which can all sell at a premium at this time of year. Indeed, with this in mind the sale features a special section for Jewellery and Watches as well as the usual full range of antiques.