Smiths Auctions in Newent are now gearing up for their next antiques sale on November 13-14. This will be their last sale of 2025 and so it will offer a fantastic opportunity for buyers to find unusual and unique gifts for Christmas. It also provides an ideal sale in which to ‘move on’ small collectables, ceramics, silver and gold as well as jewellery and watches - which can all sell at a premium at this time of year. Indeed, with this in mind the sale features a special section for Jewellery and Watches as well as the usual full range of antiques.
One of the earliest entries through the door was a gentleman’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual Superlative Chronometer wristwatch which has been estimated at £1,500/£2,000. The restrained design and dimensions of this stainless-steel watch might appeal to buyers who dislike the look of some of the larger more extravagant Rolex designs. Complete with its original box and documentation, the current owner bought it in Boglietti in 2015 and has not worn it much since, which explains the excellent condition. Further watch entries are invited as they are one of the most sought-after items at this time of year.
From the same vendor comes a selection of Royal Mint proof gold sovereigns estimated at £500/£600 each, with one exception being a special Queen Elizabeth limited Diamond Jubilee edition, which is estimated at £700/£900.
A wide selection of jewellery which was consigned even before the last antique sale has been hiding in the safe waiting for its turn to shine! A number of antique pieces are bound to prove popular with private and trade buyers.
For example, a beautiful mid Victorian garnet set crucifix pendant estimated at £500/£700 and an unusual 9ct gold bracelet hung with seventeen heart cut citrines, which is expected to make £600/£800. More affordable items include a charming Victorian garnet set heart form pendant and a wide selection of wearable rings priced from £50 to £500.
By contrast there is a selection of interesting silver jewellery including a Danish flower form brooch by Hermann Siersbot and various Iona silver Celtic inspired pieces. For any Welsh buyers there is a fun pair of 9ct gold daffodil form earrings or a very pretty silver and enamel leek brooch – both of which would make a lovely gift or stocking filler. A heavy silver modern collar necklace by contemporary jewellery designers Silvarious is estimated at £350/£450 whilst a 1950’s Norman Hartnell extravagant paste necklace and earrings will appeal to vintage costume jewellery collectors.
Once again, the book section of the sale covers a wide range of local history with one highlight being a copy of The New History of Gloucestershire published in 1779 by Samuel Rudder. Rudder was a local printer and bookseller based in Cirencester who initially raised money for the book by private subscription. This book was intended as an update to an earlier book on Gloucestershire by Sir Roger Atkyns published in 1712. The Samuel Rudder book includes a number of maps as well as sixteen beautiful double page engravings of local country house estates and is estimated at £300/£500.
The furniture section of the sale is already full with a wide selection of chests of drawers, dining tables, chairs and a selection of antique pine furniture including a large Victorian pine scullery cupboard from a local farmhouse.
The collectables section always includes some of the most interesting items in the sale. One of the earliest entries is a rare salt glaze stoneware bottle dated 1814 and impressed with the name W Hooper, Ross. Possibly made for ginger beer or porter the impressed date makes it a sought-after item, and it has been estimated at £200/£300.
Another delightful entry is a pair of Art Deco green alabaster bookends mounted with a pair of painted spelter fox terriers estimated at £80/£100. This would make the perfect Christmas present for a dog lover with a taste for the Art Deco! Another dog themed item is a Cecil Aldin print of a dog sleeping in a chair, strangely titled ‘Cracker as a Silly Ass’! This etching is number 4 from a very limited series of just one hundred and depicts Aldin’s own favourite Bull Terrier called Cracker. This etching was one of a series featured in a book of dog pictures called ‘Sleeping Partners’ which showed dogs in various degrees of rest or sleep.
Smiths are now inviting further entries for this November sale by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
