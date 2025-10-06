Now that I am a fan of pink apple flesh, another variety I’ll be planting this winter is the new ‘Tickled Pink’. Described as a cross between an ornamental Malus and a productive apple tree with the merits of both, it can double as a pretty garden tree and a free fruiting orchard apple. The leaves complement the fruits, being a lovely, dusky purple, especially when young, and the flowers are rose pink. Let’s face it, that’s a perfect addition to any garden. The medium sized dark red fruits ripen for use a little later than other varieties too - in October - and the flesh is possibly more red than pink.