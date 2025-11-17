Last week demonstrated the fickleness and unpredictability of nature. After a summer of ‘needing rain’, Abergavenny and Monmouth (in particular) had a months worth of rain in just a single day. My heart goes out to those affected.
My own challenge with the rain recently has mostly been in the guise of wet paving, steps and slabbed areas. Just over two months ago I slipped down some stone steps in work, fracturing my ankle, and last week I slipped down a different set of garden steps, this time just landing on my bum which is well-padded enough to avoid injury. But it did shake me up.
I have realised (a little late, maybe) that it is the particular work boots that I am wearing. Despite them being waterproof, warm and comfortable – which is all you would think you needed in a work boot – they have ‘lethal soles’ on wet paving. I have struggled to find good work boots for years, trying everything from Military boots to hiking boots and a whole range in between. The latest pair ticked the boxes for being waterproof and comfortable but at the expense of spending too much time on my backside for my liking.
They are now in the cupboard under the stairs and will be used only when the paving is dry – or more likely, forgotten about completely. I now have ‘trust issues’ with them.
I have been doing (even more) research and there is a non-slip rating and ‘spec’ for work boots, and am currently talking to a company in Germany to determine the best pair of their boots for me. I’m sure it shouldn’t be this difficult – surely being non-slip is quite important for any pair of shoes or boots.
Until I can sort the boots from Germany out, I have bought a pair of Muck Boot Safety wellingtons from Screwfix, which claimed to have a proper non-slip sole too. And I’m pleased to report that they have indeed. They also have a composite toe for safety, which makes them ideal for dry stone walling, and are insulated, so at least I’ll be ready for the cold snap forecast for this week. They are a bit heavy and cumbersome to be wearing all day gardening or for longish walks so I am still keen to get another pair of working and walking boots sorted out. I’ll let you know the outcome.
I have used Patio Magic as an effective solution for both removing and preventing the growth of moss, algae, and lichen on paved areas. Applied with a knapsack sprayer or watering can, it contains plant-based ingredients and no harsh chemicals, so is completely safe for plants and animals. I haven’t used it this year, which has been a ‘school-girl’ error. I think because the weather was so dry, I forgot how treacherous wet slabs could be and when I did remember, we had a lot of breezy days when you don’t want to be spraying anything, no matter how environmentally friendly it is.
Suffice to say I am now awaiting ‘perfect conditions’ to get ‘everyone’s’ patio treated as soon as possible.
Although I haven’t used it, Stone Grip Non-Slip Floor Treatment is a fast-acting anti-slip solution, which claims to be suitable for ceramic tiles, porcelain, concrete, and other stone surfaces – indoors and outdoors. As well as patios being lethal for gardeners, ‘trendy’ slippery indoor floors are apparently responsible for a lot of dog injuries, from minor soft tissue strains and tears to serious chronic joint conditions.
Whether you have two legs or four, it’s always better to stop accidents before they stop you.
Comments
