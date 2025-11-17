Until I can sort the boots from Germany out, I have bought a pair of Muck Boot Safety wellingtons from Screwfix, which claimed to have a proper non-slip sole too. And I’m pleased to report that they have indeed. They also have a composite toe for safety, which makes them ideal for dry stone walling, and are insulated, so at least I’ll be ready for the cold snap forecast for this week. They are a bit heavy and cumbersome to be wearing all day gardening or for longish walks so I am still keen to get another pair of working and walking boots sorted out. I’ll let you know the outcome.