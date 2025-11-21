The call was to ask us to alert our daughter who lives in Wonastow that if she didn’t get up and move her car it would indeed be submerged in water. The call was made and the car pushed out of that water by volunteers in the street. Having gone to bed hearing the rain pound against the window we thought it may spell floods for local towns but never did we think that at 2am on that Saturday morning when we clicked into social media would we literally watch a major incident unfold.