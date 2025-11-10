It was Yogi’s 16th birthday on Monday. I am proud of us both for sliding into such a major milestone. It’s such a privilege to be in the ‘Old Dog Arena’ despite it being fraught with challenges of it’s own and being hyper-alert most of the time. Me, that is, not Yogi. Most of the health-related ‘scares and stresses’ I endure seem to pass her by, as she sleeps until she’s hungry and eats until she’s sleepy. A cycle that she has earned. After picking her up from Lampeter at just six weeks old, she has been by my side – or slightly in front of me - ever since. She came to work with me every day until about three years ago, and ever since then, my working days have revolved around her – from popping home mid-day to feed and walk her to choosing where I go on nicer days so she can come with me, even if it is to sleep in the truck most of the day.
I have found numerous things that have helped over the last few years, from supplements from Vince the Vet (online), to hydrotherapy (at Four Seasons K9 Hydrotherapy in Tredegar) after rupturing her cruciate ligament(s), and an automatic-timed feeding bowl to snuffle mats that keep her mentally stimulated. They have all been extremely helpful in their own way, but I have to say that hydrotherapy was outstandingly successful and I’m sure is responsible for her continued mobility even after discontinuing her regular visits 12 months ago due to disliking the travelling.
For her birthday she had ‘new’ pyjamas that have a D ring sewn in so I don’t have to put a harness over fleeces on our short winter Sniffari’s – the canine version of going to the supermarket in your pyjamas I suppose.
I have changed her food over the years as she changed her requirements for energy and nutrients. Feeding her ‘raw food’ whilst I was vegan demonstrated ‘real love’ and she is currently on PURE pet food which is low in protein due to a diagnosis of Canine Kidney Disease a while ago. She has bone broth daily, which I boil up for her ‘fresh’, and also lots of veggies as treats, as I have been unable to find low protein dog treats. Naturally, I have enjoyed researching and adapting as necessary and highly recommend the book The Forever Dog, which should be read by any one who has a dog.
Coincidentally, November is also National Senior Pet Month. Apparently, small breeds are considered senior dogs when they turn 10 to 12 years old, medium breeds are considered senior at 8 to 9 years old and large and giant breeds are considered senior dogs at around 6 to 7 years old. It is a month where we are asked to respect our senior four-legged friends and also raise awareness of what good companions senior dogs from rescue centres can make – especially for those who want to avoid puppyhood challenges. Of course, we should be aware of these things all year round, but it doesn’t harm to be reminded by an annual campaign.
I love the saying ‘Nothing sighs as loud as a debt-free dog who can sleep for 16 hours each day’ but I think my favourite is, ‘I’m in a really good place now – not emotionally or spiritually, just on the couch with my dog.’
I didn’t intend to make this column about Yogi but it seems that I have – and without being ‘dogmatic’, I’m sure you’ll agree that at 112 years old (in human years), it is well deserved.
