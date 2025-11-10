It was Yogi’s 16th birthday on Monday. I am proud of us both for sliding into such a major milestone. It’s such a privilege to be in the ‘Old Dog Arena’ despite it being fraught with challenges of it’s own and being hyper-alert most of the time. Me, that is, not Yogi. Most of the health-related ‘scares and stresses’ I endure seem to pass her by, as she sleeps until she’s hungry and eats until she’s sleepy. A cycle that she has earned. After picking her up from Lampeter at just six weeks old, she has been by my side – or slightly in front of me - ever since. She came to work with me every day until about three years ago, and ever since then, my working days have revolved around her – from popping home mid-day to feed and walk her to choosing where I go on nicer days so she can come with me, even if it is to sleep in the truck most of the day.