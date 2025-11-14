The Conservatives’ Richard Griffiths emerged victorious in the recent Abergavenny by-election, as the town’s Park Ward gains a new third councillor.
Plaid Cymru’s candidate, Kieran Gething, was first to congratulate the new Town Councillor on his victory on Thursday evening.
“Congratulations to Richard, new town councillor for the Park Ward,” he wrote.
“I hope you do a fantastic job.”
378 Park Ward residents turned out to make their voice heard, with the official turnout figure determined at 24% by returning officer, Paul Matthews.
221 of those voted for Mr. Griffiths, who becomes the second local Conservative on Abergavenny Town Council, while 154 placed a cross next to Mr. Gething’s name.
Cllr Richard John, Conservative Leader in Monmouthshire, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Richard Griffiths to our team of hardworking local Conservative councillors. Having lived in Abergavenny all his life, Richard is passionate about improving the town for everyone and I know how much this new role means to him.”
“Richard ran a positive campaign, not about party politics, but about how we can work to make Abergavenny a better place to live by defending local health services at Nevill Hall, supporting town centre businesses and addressing those frustrating daily issues like potholes, blocked drains and parking issues.”
“This result clearly shows it’s our local Conservative team who are the main challengers to Labour in Monmouthshire and a rejection of Plaid Cymru’s campaign on Welsh independence. Richard Griffiths will be a great representative for the residents in Park ward and I look forward to working with him.”
The new councillor has been approached for a comment.
