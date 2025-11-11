Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is looking forward to performing a concert that has “something for everyone’ on Sunday when it welcomes back former member, Erin Morgan a brilliant young local violinist.
Erin moved to Abergavenny when she was 11 and soon after joined the ASO with her twin sister Keira who plays cello. Both moved swiftly from the back of the orchestra to the front as their musical skills and dedication became apparent. It has been exciting to hear of their great progress since leaving the orchestra.
After gaining a place at Royal Welsh College of Music Junior Conservatoire and touring with the National Youth Orchestra of Wales they moved to the Junior Royal Academy of Music, performing with the NYO Inspire at the BBC Proms in 2024. Both are students at Crickhowell High school, are Crickhowell Choral Society Scholars and Kiera has recently been selected to join the National Youth Orchestra.
On Sunday Erin will be playing the virtuosic and rhythmic Havanaise by Saint-Saëns. The concert includes other favourites - Verdi’s overture to Nabucco; the famous waltz from Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Sleeping Beauty; Sibelius’s Finlandia and the title music of the hugely popular Steven Spielberg film, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, by John Williams.
Tickets for the concert at Our Lady and St Michael’s Church can be booked on-line at abergavennysymph.org.uk, and are also available from Abergavenny library
Comments
