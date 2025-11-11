A grateful dad, whose daughter was born seven weeks early whilst visiting family in Abergavenny, has completed the Chester Marathon as a thank you to the Wales Air Ambulance, 9 years after his her premature birth.
George Owen’s daughter, Cadi, weighed just 4lb when she was born and needed to spend some time in the special care baby unit (SCBU).
At just two days old, the Wales Air Ambulance flew Cadi from the Gwent town, in an incubator, to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in North Wales.
“Watching her land was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of my life,” George said.
“The Wales Air Ambulance service was so important to us during a huge moment in our lives. Being able to transport Cadi in a specialised incubator allowed us to look after her closer to home during the first few weeks of her life.”
“I said then that I wanted to do something to say thank you and it’s only taken me 9 years!”
“I wanted to run the marathon to raise money for the Charity, who sent us photos and reassured us during her flight. They kept Cadi safe and brought her home for us!”
Cadi spent three weeks in SCBU before she could finally go home. But the happy and healthy girl is now described as ‘a real character and fanatical gymnast’.
The father and teacher said, “She is fully aware of her story. She calls the Wales Air Ambulance helicopters ‘Cadicopter’ and often spots them flying over North Wales.”
“She thinks it’s pretty cool that she is the only member of our family to have been in a helicopter. She also says she remembers the journey, although we are not convinced!”
The Chester Marathon was only George’s second competitive run. Earlier this year, he completed the Anglesey 10k.
George set himself the fundraising target of £500 but smashed that amount by raising £1,660 so far for the all-Wales charity.
Cadi, along with cousins Tilly and Olivia, completed the Chester Mini Marathon the same day as her dad’s challenge.
Along with Cadi, George’s wife Nik, son Riley and extended family were there on the day to support him through the 26.2 miles and see him cross the line in 3 hours 52 minutes and 37 seconds.
George, from Rhyl, said: “It was a great moment seeing Cadi, my wife and son 100 metres from the finish line.”
“I am overwhelmed with the support I have had and am incredibly grateful to everyone who donated.”
The dedicated air ambulance crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel anywhere in the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care. The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.
Elaine Orr, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager, said, “It is wonderful to hear that nine years on from the Charity helping Cadi, George still wanted to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.”
“George has raised an incredible amount and should be immensely proud of himself for completing the marathon. Also, well done to Cadi and her cousins for completing the mini marathon.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.