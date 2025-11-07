A by-election will be held in Abergavenny on Thursday November 13 for the Park ward. The seat of former Labour Town Councillor, Kyle Eldridge, it set to be contested after his seat became vacant.
The candidates vying for the position are Plaid Cymru’s Kieran Gething and Conservative, Richard Griffiths. Both of whom live and were raised locally and play active roles in the community.
Gething is one of the town’s well-known names, having been a professional boxer and big name at Abergavenny Boxing Club. He said one of his key commitments is improving the facilities available to young people in the town.
“I’ve fought in the ring, now I want to fight for my community,” he laughs as he talks about his sizeable career shift.
“But naturally I would like to increase participation in sports across the town and increase those opportunities by supporting local education initiatives and free voluntary spaces.”
“We need to promote access to different spaces and activities for young people here more than ever.”
The candidate, who harbours ambitions to study for a PhD and become Abergavenny’s Mayor one day, says the issue of Welsh independence prompted his interest in politics.
“I appreciate concerns about Abergavenny being closer to the border than other parts of Wales, but independence does not disregard collaboration. After all, this is the best town in Wales.”
He also says the recent Plaid by-election victory in Caerphilly has left the party’s camp here feeling buoyant that the public are seeking an alternative to Labour, which he feels strongly he can be a part of.
Richard Griffiths has also made his own mark on the town. He founded the yearly Abergavenny Music Festival and is instrumental in the Round Table’s fireworks displays and santa’s sleigh.
He also sings in the Tenovus Choir and volunteers with Samaritans, with a particular focus on making Park ward more accessible.
“Other parks I’ve been to have bucket seats and wider gates to help people with accessibility needs, I think we can do a lot better in parts of the ward,” he says.
“I am passionate about making sure we cater for everyone from Park ward and beyond. There are several supported houses in our area, and we are only a small part of the town. I feel like we can be forgotten sometimes, so I want to be a voice for all of us.”
Having lived in the ward for 47 years, Griffiths is no stranger to the area. He is also active in campaigns to return A&E care to Nevill Hall and has ambitions of attaining a master’s degree in psychology as well as eventually becoming a County Councillor.
“I love Abergavenny and I love my community,” he proudly states.
“But I also live many of the same concerns and I want to be a strong local voice for the people who have surrounded me my whole life.”
Both candidates stressed the importance of voting in the election and standing up for local people.
The residents of Park Ward go to the polls this week.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.