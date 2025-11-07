ARMED police officers were called to a former poultry factory site off the Heads of the Valleys Road at Abergavenny, after a security guard was held hostage and threatened with a disc cutter and shotgun according to an eye witness who has contacted the Chronicle.
Traffic on the Hardwick roundabout came to a standstill on Wednesday (November 5) as police attended the incident.
Gwent Police confirmed they were called to what they describe as reports of “threatening behaviour” at the site.
“We received a report of threatening behaviour at a former commercial address in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday November 5,” a spokesperson said.
“Officers attended, including firearms officers as a precaution, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS).”
“Officers carried out enquiries, including a search of the site assisted by a drone.”
“There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests were made.”
An eyewitness who contacted the Abergavenny Chronicle has however alleged that one person was held inside the factory while emergency services responders worked to de-escalate the situation.
“There was an armed police response from 4.30pm to 8pm at the chicken factory in Abergavenny.”
“One hostage was held inside the factory by 'travellers', who had forced their way into the factory by threatening the guards with a disk cutter and a shot gun,” they said.
