Fireworks lit up the skies over Abergavenny last night (Wednesday) as the town came together to ‘remember, remember the fifth of November.’
While the town joined others across the UK to celebrate the night Guy Fawkes famously plotted to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, the rain held off for families to enjoy the bright lights and hot dogs as soft ‘oohs’ and ‘aaahs’ filled the otherwise silent night.
One would suspect Fawkes didn’t imagine his foiled mission would be celebrated in such fashion 420 years later, but the Abergavenny Round Table once again seized the opportunity to create a night to remember.
The iconic pyromusical display took on a gaming theme this year, with the younger members of the crowd revelling in the world of Minecraft and one or two grown-ups reminiscing about the days of Pac-man and Space Invaders.
Abergavenny Mayor, Cllr Phillip Bowyer, got proceedings underway.
“Let’s have a round of applause for the Abergavenny Round Table who have organised this very special night,” he declared to the onlooking crowd.
As the tradition of the Mayor counting down to the display was upheld for another year, everyone tilted their neck towards the sky in anticipation of the one night a year not everybody hates fireworks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.