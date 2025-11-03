Well-known local ornithologist and retired park ranger, Steve Smith, recently launched his first book ‘Whinchat Ridge’ at a packed gathering at The Retreat, in Llanover.
‘Whinchat Ridge’ is the culmination of 30 years’ study by Steve, of this fascinating small bird, the whinchat, whose habitat is the Blorenge mountain and surrounding hillsides.
Penny Reeves, of Saron Publishers, who produced the book, said, ‘With lyrical descriptions of all the birds and wildlife who live on Steve’s beloved mountains, as well as detailed accounts of the whinchat’s lifestyle, this book is a delight for professional ornithologists as well as ardent bird lovers. It is also full of Steve’s beautiful photographs and line drawings.’
Following music from Paul Chilcot, Steve explained to those present that he began his fascination with birds from about the age of 15, when he used to ‘borrow’ his father’s binoculars. Gradually his interest honed in on the feisty little whinchat and this became his bird of specific study.
One of Steve’s guests was renowned ornithologist, zoologist and conservationist Dr Stephanie Tyler MBE, who said, ‘I have a huge admiration for Steve’s dedication…he has developed exceptional nest-finding skills as well as an intimate knowledge of the behaviour of his birds.’
Also full of praise was BBC Wales naturalist and TV presenter Iolo Williams, who spent many hours filming with Steve on the Blorenge. He said, ‘Steve is Wales’ Mr Whinchat. This is citizen science of the highest quality.’
The book launch ended with a lively set from Steve’s own folk band, ’The Rohan’ , who play regularly at The Retreat.
Copies of ‘Whinchat Ridge’ are available from Amazon and from The Retreat.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.