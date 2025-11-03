The Blaenavon ghost train experience may be a ghoul fest and absolute horror show, but it’s not all about chilling the blood, making your heart skip a beat, and your nose bleed profusely in sheer terror. No! When things get a little too much for the little ones on board, the monsters take time out from screaming in their faces and scaring the living daylights out of them to gently put their chainsaws to one side, shake a few hands, pat a few heads, and grab a photo opportunity or two. Because at the end of the day, it’s a family occasion, and even the biggest monsters have a heart. Especially those who are so dedicated to putting on a show.