Police officers are beginning a search for a missing man who was last seen in Abergavenny, with rising concern for his welfare.
31-year-old Jamie Prince was last seen in the town at around 1.50pm this afternoon (Sunday November 2) and the public has been advised not to approach him.
“He is described as 5ft 7” tall, bald with a short, stubble beard,” they said.
“He has several tattoos including cursive writing above his eye and tattoos on the backs of his calves.”
“He was last seen dressed all in blue wearing a blue t-shirt, a blue tracksuit, blue coat and blue and black trainers. He is also carrying a blue bag and wearing a blue cap.”
“If you see Jamie, please do not approach him, instead call 999.”
Other information which may help officers locate him are asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to the force’s social media pages quoting log reference 2500349834.
