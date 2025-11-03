A group of ladies from Abergavenny have been working hard in the town’s library to create a poignant display for Remembrance Day ahead of the town’s gatherings for Armistice Day.
Members of the Yarnies Group were joined by representatives from the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion and Abergavenny Town Council to unveil the display of poppies draped across the staircase inside the Town Hall.
“The poppy cascade is something that I have seen online and in other places and I thought I would bring the idea to the group with me,” said Wendy Wilson from the group.
“We’re looking at over 800 poppies behind us so I knew I would never have been able to do it on my own. I’m very lucky the other ladies here were so willing to help out.”
The striking cascade, which is situated opposite the doors to the library, features poppies of different colours that are dedicated to people and animals who have sacrificed so much during conflict.
It is also adorned with the words ‘We Will Remember Them, Lest We Forget,’ which are in white and sit on the bed of mostly red poppies.
“The purple poppies are for the animals, white is for peace, the yellow ones are for the women and girls who worked in the munition factories and the black poppies are dedicated to African forces who fought alongside British troops,” Wendy continued.
“We might make a few changes for next year, but it is likely that we will be back for a new display in 2026.”
Members of the public are welcome to see the display for themselves until Sunday November 9, which is the day of the Abergavenny Remembrance Parade. There is a donation pot on the staircase where contributions to the Poppy Appeal can be made.
