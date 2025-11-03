Fireworks will be lighting up the sky above Abergavenny once again this Wednesday, as the town comes together to ‘remember remember the 5th of November.’
Belgrave Park will host the annual fireworks display on Wednesday November 5, but this year there will be two different displays.
Before the traditional display there will be a medley of silent fireworks launched into the night sky as part of a SEN (special educational needs) friendly display.
After which the classic big bangs and wow moments will be accompanied by a pyromusical display, which will have a gaming theme this year.
The first mini display will be at 6pm, which will be followed by the main display at 7pm. Gates open at 5pm with tickets available at abergavennyroundtable.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.