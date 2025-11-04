Locals in the Abergavenny area are being urged to make use of the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Nevill Hall to receive swift treatment and ease pressure on the nearest A&E unit.
The Grange University Hospital’s Emergency Department is designed to treat the area’s sickest patients. While the four Minor Injury Units across Gwent can provide prompt treatment of less serious problems, such as broken bones, dislocations, wounds, grazes and minor burns.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says 95 per cent of patients are seen within four hours at an MIU, but they can’t offer treatment for illnesses or emergencies.
The latest message from healthcare bosses is that choosing the right place, first time, can make a huge difference to the amount of time that patients are waiting for care.
“Multiple times a week, we’re seeing patients who are very unwell attending MIU and not ED,” said Claire McCarthy, Consultant Nurse for Emergency Care at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
“MIU staff can provide expert treatment for a number of different injuries and often treat more than 150 patients in a day - but they are not equipped to treat illnesses or emergencies.”
“Having to deal with the medical emergencies that come in also then take MIU staff away from being able to treat the patients that have attended there appropriately, which increases waiting times for everyone.“
As a New Inn resident, Raymond instinctively drove her to The Grange University Hospital, simply because it was on the way to the Royal Gwent Hospital. However, they were quickly redirected to attend one of the nearby Minor Injury Units for treatment.
Reflecting on the experience, Raymond said, “I wish I’d just gone straight to a Minor Injury Unit this morning - it’s only because we live close and had to drive past the Grange that I thought to go there first.”
“With my background as a former GP surgery manager, I should have known better. It saves staff time and the patient’s time to go to the right place first time.”
Once at the MIU, wife, Rina, received prompt, expert care, where her wrist was manipulated and plastered within two hours of attending the unit.
The health board says this is a regular occurrence at the Minor Injury Units across Gwent, which puts a real strain on the units’ staff and doesn’t provide the best experience for patients.
The Health Board urges anyone in need of urgent medical help to use the Gwent Health Guide or call111 for advice if they are unsure where to go. In a life-threatening emergency, patients should always call 999 or go to the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.