Commenting on the award, Owen Davies, Chair of Plas Gunter Mansion Trust said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The potential of our project to engage more people with heritage, boost the local economy and make Abergavenny a better place to live, work and visit is considerable. Thanks to National Lottery players we will open the most historic parts of the building to the public for the first time and reveal a capsule of stories from the past 400 years. Local, national and international visitors will be able to learn more about the history and cultural identity of Abergavenny and its relevance to the wider themes of persecution, tolerance and sanctuary which are particularly pertinent today.