One of the more unusual entries in the sale is a 19th century Swansea jug with an error in the text commemorating the birth and death of a ‘Loving Husband and Tender Father’. According to the jug David Evans was born on November 12 1845 and died on the January 20 1845 – meaning that he died almost ten months before he was born! Clearly a mistake on the part of the painter it makes the jug a rather amusing oddity and an attractive item for collectors. It has been estimated at £60/£80 but it remains to be seen on the day what someone might be prepared to pay for what must originally have been viewed as a terrible and costly error.