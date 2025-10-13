There’s been lots of activity and interesting arrivals this week at Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent. Entries have been flooding in for their November 13-14 Antiques & Collectables Auction which includes a wide range of items including ceramics, glass, silver, gold, furniture, paintings and collectables. With Christmas on the horizon the sale also features specialist sections for jewellery and watches.
In addition to the classic Rolex watch already consigned last week, a highly desirable Omega Speedmaster Automatic has also now been entered for sale with a pre-sale estimate of £1,000/£1,500. In a stainless-steel case with a black face, three subsidiary dials and date niche, this watch should easily attract a number of buyers at this busy time of year. Men can often be the trickiest people to buy for, and a fine quality or antique watch can sometimes be the perfect gift for the man who has everything.
Rolex was founded in 1905 in London by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis under the name Wilsdorf & Davis. Initially, they imported Swiss movements and placed them in quality watch cases for distribution to jewelers. In 1908, Wilsdorf registered the brand name “Rolex,” aiming for a name that was short, memorable, and easy to pronounce in any language. By 1919, Rolex had moved its operations to Geneva, Switzerland, due to economic instability in post-war Britain.
In 1926, Rolex introduced the Oyster case—the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. This innovation was famously tested when swimmer Mercedes Gleitze crossed the English Channel wearing a Rolex. In 1931, Rolex patented the Perpetual rotor, the foundation of modern automatic watches. Over the decades, Rolex became synonymous with precision, durability, and luxury, pioneering many advancements in watchmaking and establishing itself as one of the most iconic brands in the world.
With online bidding platforms consistently reporting that gentlemen’s wrist watches are the most searched for items on their data bases it means that this is an excellent time to clear out any old watches gathering dust in the back of the drawer. Even if the watch is no longer working it can still fetch a good price if it ticks the right boxes relating to the make, model, age and appearance.
Gold pocket watches can also command very strong results with a simple 9ct gold example in the November sale estimated at £600/£800 and many 18ct gold pocket watches easily making four figures.
The festive season is of course an excellent time to sell all types of jewellery and Smiths have had some wonderful and exciting entries to value this week. A fabulous 18 carat gold and enamelled bird of paradise brooch set with diamonds and rubies has been estimated at £1,500 to £2,000.
Bought on the Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence at the luxury jewellery shop Ugo Piccini, the brooch is sure to attract a wide spread of interested bidders and fly out of the saleroom! From the same vendor comes a number of other luxury jewellery items including an eye-catching vintage diamond and blue topaz ring estimated at £600/£800 and a fine quality coral and 18 carat gold rope twist necklace which is expected to bring £2,500 to £3,500.
One of the more unusual entries in the sale is a 19th century Swansea jug with an error in the text commemorating the birth and death of a ‘Loving Husband and Tender Father’. According to the jug David Evans was born on November 12 1845 and died on the January 20 1845 – meaning that he died almost ten months before he was born! Clearly a mistake on the part of the painter it makes the jug a rather amusing oddity and an attractive item for collectors. It has been estimated at £60/£80 but it remains to be seen on the day what someone might be prepared to pay for what must originally have been viewed as a terrible and costly error.
Another quirky item which is a rare survivor from 1953 is a souvenir light bulb made for the coronation of Elizabeth II. With a filament in the form of a crown and the Queens initials, most of these bulbs will now have been thrown away - making this a collectable souvenir and it has been valued at £20/30.
Other notable items include an early nickel plated on bronze car mascot made by A E Lejune in the form of an eagle balanced on a sphere. Lejeune was established in London in 1904 and specialised in small decorative bronzes and architectural fittings. However, they soon discovered a new and rapidly expanding market making fine quality car mascots and they are still producing mascots today at their new headquarters in Cambridgeshire. The example at Smiths is an early version of their eagle design and is expected to make around £250/£350.
