The winter months are of course a time when people tend to spend their days indoors planning their interiors and making adjustments to their furnishings. In addition many people might have received Christmas money and are looking to buy themselves a treat. Others might simply find a bit of spare time, after all the celebrations are over, to invest in their hobbies and collections. For all the above reasons, and also because there are fewer auctions over this period, Smiths are keen to put together a really fantastic selection of good quality antiques and collectables to satisfy the strong demand.