As weight loss injections surge in popularity, a Slimming World Consultant from Dingestow is championing the power of people over prescriptions.
It comes as GPs will continue to be blocked from prescribing new weight-loss drugs by the Welsh Government because NHS Wales is not ready for the huge demand
Sue Rigsby, who runs the local Slimming World group at Dingestow Village Hall, says that while medication can kickstart weight loss, it’s the support of a slimming group that helps people keep the weight off for good.
And the numbers back her up. A new Slimming World survey found that 90 per cent of members using weight loss injections say being part of a supportive group is “invaluable” to their journey. Even more encouragingly, 82 per cent feel confident they’ll maintain their weight loss after stopping the medication.
Sue knows the struggle firsthand. After years of battling her weight and undergoing knee surgery, she joined Slimming World in January 2023. By August 2024, she had shed five stone and hit her personal target. Inspired by her transformation, she became a consultant in 2025 to help others do the same.
“There’s no magic wand,” she says. “Real change comes from building healthy habits around food, drink and activity—and doing it with people who truly get it. That’s what makes our group so special.”
Her message is clear: everyone is welcome, including those using weight loss injections. In fact, 37 per cent of Slimming World Consultants say they’ve already welcomed members on medication into their groups.
The need for long-term support is urgent. A University of Oxford study found that most people regain lost weight within a year of stopping medication, with full regain expected in under two years without lifestyle changes. The UK’s health watchdog, NICE, now recommends structured support for anyone coming off weight loss drugs.
Slimming World is answering that call. In a poll of 104 members who joined while on injections, 63 per cent said they joined to build lasting habits, 68 per cent learned how to eat a balanced diet they can stick to whilst 89 per cent said losing weight with others is more enjoyable than going it alone
Sue says the secret lies in Slimming World’s community-first approach. “It’s not just about the scales. It’s about mindset, motivation, and knowing you’re not alone. My members have lost a combined 122 stone this year—and I couldn’t be prouder.”
With 64 million people in the UK living with overweight or obesity, Sue believes Slimming World has a vital role to play. “We’ve been helping people transform their lives for over 55 years. Whether you’re using medication, have had surgery, or just want to make a change, we’re here to support you every step of the way.”
The Dingestow Slimming World group meets every Wednesday at 7pm at Dingestow Village Hall. To join, pop in or contact Sue on 07940 840444. For more information or to find your nearest group, visit Slimming World.
