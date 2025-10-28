Blaenavon Town Council has expressed deep disappointment at Torfaen County Borough Council’s decision to approve recommendations reducing the number of elected town councillors representing Blaenavon.
Every 10 years a review is carried out of community council community boundaries and electoral arrangements for the six community councils in Torfaen, covering Blaenavon, Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, Henllys, Ponthir and Pontypool and the results of this were discussed at a full meeting of the authority held today.
Torfaen councillors opted to support the recommendation of the review, which will now see a cut in the number of members elected to Blaenavon Town Council
A spokesman for BTC said, “The decision makes Blaenavon the only community in Torfaen to face a reduction in its local democratic representation. Every other town and community council in the county borough remains unchanged or strengthened, leaving Blaenavon alone in experiencing a loss of voice and capacity.
“Throughout the community review process, Blaenavon Town Council engaged constructively and in good faith, submitting two detailed, evidence-based consultation responses supported by demographic data, national comparisons, and reference to Welsh Government policy. Despite this, its submissions were neither substantively addressed nor meaningfully considered before the final decision was made.”
The Mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Lewis Evans said: “This outcome is deeply disappointing and unjustifiable. Blaenavon has been singled out; despite presenting clear and reasoned evidence showing the potential damage this change will cause to local representation and community engagement.”
The town council maintains that the approach adopted, applying a fixed ‘member elector ratio’ across all communities failed to reflect the differing needs and circumstances of Blaenavon, a proud World Heritage town with unique social and economic challenges.
The council also highlighted that the financial saving of around £400 per year is negligible compared with the loss to democracy, representation, and community participation.
Cllr Evans added that: “This decision undermines a high-performing, award-winning council that has consistently delivered innovation and strong local leadership. It negatively impacts years of progress towards more capable and representative local government. I am also extremely disappointed in ward Cllrs Nick Horler and Janet Jones for supporting a proposal that will weaken the democratic voice of our community”
“Blaenavon Town Council has confirmed it will continue to serve the community with dedication and integrity and will seek every available opportunity to ensure Blaenavon’s voice remains strong, both locally and nationally,” he said.
