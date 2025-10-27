MONMOUTH Senedd Member Peter Fox has called on the UK government to ‘go back to the drawing board’ with its plans for licensing reform saying it should be looking to use local newspapers to inform communities and not removing statutory duties to provide information.
Mr Fox’s comments come as the Westminster government prepares to debate reform of the licensing act part of which could see the removal of the statutory requirement to advertise alcohol licensing notices, meaning communities could be left in the dark about plans for pubs and nightclubs to open or change their hours.
The raft of reforms have been widely criticised by publicans who say they will do little to ease the crisis in the industry and have called on the government to look at reductions in business rates and VAT rather than offering increased opening hours, which they fear could add to their costs.
Mr Fox said, “Our local papers play an incredibly important role in our communities, keeping many people up to date with news and important notices.”
“The removal of this requirement will do little except alienate many older members of our community who depend on these papers for much of their news. Governments should be looking to use local papers to inform, not remove statutory duties to provide information.”
“This is a poorly thought-out idea, and it is imperative the Government goes back to the drawing board.”
His words were echoed by regional MS Natasha Asghar who described the move as ‘yet another attack on the local press.
“This is yet another attack on local newspapers from a Labour Government. We saw only recently the Welsh Government trying to take away statutory public notices from papers, and now we have these proposed changes which would leave communities in the dark when it comes to licensing.”
“Local newspapers play a pivotal role in keeping residents up to date, but under these changes plans for a new pub or nightclub – or changes to existing opening hours – would go ahead without them potentially knowing until it is too late,” said Ms Asghar.
Meanwhile, the industry has also responded to the proposal with confusion as it’s leaders call the move “insulting” to landlords.
Responding to the Government’s announcement of a ‘red tape review’ of the licensing system to better support pubs across England and Wales, CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins said, “Making it easier for pubs to stay open later and apply for outdoor seating areas is all well and good, but it is frankly insulting for ministers to suggest that cutting red tape in the licensing system is going to support pubs and boost economic growth when our locals are being taxed to the hilt and are struggling to keep the lights on and the doors open.”
“When making the announcement the Prime Minister said that pubs are ‘the beating heart of our communities’. If he means that, and if he is really serious about saving our locals, then he needs to urgently commit to cutting the tax burden on businesses in the Budget next month.”
