“Whether you’re aiming for a personal best, taking part with friends or family, or trying your very first triathlon, you’ll find a fantastic atmosphere and plenty of encouragement, with medals for everyone who completes the course and some fantastic prizes and trophies for the winners in each event. There’s also a very special award – the Clayton Shorthouse Cup – for the entrant who best demonstrates the whole ‘have-a-go’ ethos of the day.”