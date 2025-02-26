Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has slammed a decision by Dyfed-Powys Police to close down Crickhowell Police Station with no warning or engagement with the public.
Dyfed-Powys Police has abruptly decided to close and sell both Crickhowell police station and Hay-on-Wye police station with no notice, with reports first circulating on online community groups days ago.
Dyfed-Powys Chief Constable have now stated that the stations are no longer operational by Dyfed-Powys Police as they "do not meet modern day policing requirements and as a result, and as part of a £10m savings plan by Dyfed-Powys Police over three years, a decision has been made to sell the properties".
Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick and Jane Dodds MS have written to both the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner of Dyfed-Powys Police for an explanation as to why no public consultation has been held on the changes and why local councillors, Senedd Members and MPs weren’t informed about the changes.
They have argued the lack of clear communication from Dyfed-Powys Police has caused a great deal of concern and anxiety for local residents over the last few days who have been unable to access information about the news anywhere.
The news on the police station comes as both Knighton and Crickhowell fire stations have been placed under threat of being downgraded or closed. David Chadwick, Jane Dodds and local county councillors Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield have launched a petition against the plans which can be found here: https://www.brlibdems.uk/savecrickhowellpoliceandfire
Commenting Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick said: “It is worrying that the decision to close down and sell Crickhowell Police Station has been made with no engagement with the local community.
"Crickhowell is already facing the potential closure or downgrading of our local fire stations.
“We cannot allow our rural communities to be completely hollowed out.
“Just last month the Welsh Liberal Democrats produced data showing that PCSOs in Powys have already been cut by 15 per cent in the last year alone. People will be concerned and there should have been an engagement with the public.
“I have contacted both the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner of Dyfed-Powys Police to find out why there was no public consultation on these changes and why local politicians weren’t even informed in advance.
"The levels of communication and engagement have fallen well below what the local community would expect.”