Oxfam’s Abergavenny branch has confirmed that the store will not be reopening its doors, leaving volunteers and the local community shocked by the sudden closure.
The Abergavenny Chronicle received reports that Abergavenny’s Oxfam shop had closed with “immediate effect”, with very little notice given to the volunteers who dedicated their time to the charity.
An Oxfam spokesperson told The Chronicle: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Oxfam shop in Abergavenny. We are very sorry to have to make this choice and thank the staff and the excellent team of volunteers for their hard work and support."
The spokesperson went on to explain that the closure was due to commercial reasons. They further added: “Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to fund our work with communities around the world to overcome poverty and suffering.
“We constantly evaluate the performance of all our shops and sometimes this leads to difficult decisions about the viability of particular shops, as it has in this case."
The closure marks the end of an era for the local charity shop, which has been a staple in the town, providing not only a place for affordable second-hand goods but also supporting Oxfam's global mission to alleviate poverty.