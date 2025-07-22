Monmouth MS Peter Fox has spoken out the defection of his against his ex colleague Laura Anne Jones saying she has let her former party down
“The news that Laura Ann Jones has jumped ship to Reform was disappointing to say the least,” said Mr Fox
“She has badly let down the party that has supported her through thick and thin.
“I know that Conservative members, and voters across Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South East Wales will feel let down by her decision.
“Politics relies on the integrity and credibility of its elected representatives, and Laura’s actions today demonstrate a lack of both.
“It goes without saying, but I will certainly not be joining Reform, or any other party.
“My loyalties have always, and will always be with the Conservative Party, and the people I serve,” said Mr Fox
