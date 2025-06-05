CATHERINE Fookes MP and Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member Catrin Maby have held a meeting with UK Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP to press for urgent solutions to the ongoing weight restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge, which are currently preventing HGV’s from using the crossing.
The severn bridge weight restriction was put into place on May 27.
The meeting followed a question raised by Catherine Fookes in Parliament last month, to ensure that the concerns of local businesses and resident s are being heard at the highest level.
During the meeting, Catherine and Cllr Maby highlighted the serious economic risk, noting that up to 3,000 people are employed at the nearby Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate.
Major businesses based there, including ASDA, have warned that the current situation is unstainable. ASDA alone has estimated a £1.1 million increase in costs due to the diversion, and there are reports that some business may relocate to Bristol, risking hundreds of local jobs.
They also stressed that a 12-18 month wait for a solution, as suggested by National Highways, is far too long and called for transparency around the proposed repair plan, including a clear timeline.
Ms Fookes and Cllr Maby also suggested whether a technical solution, such as controlled access using number plate recognition, could be introduced immediately, allowing HGV’s to use the bridge safely.
They also raised the need for regular communication and engagement from National Highways with local businesses, to ensure businesses are kept up to date and National Highways are held accountable.
Cllr Maby also highlighted the impact of HGV diversions on the local roads network, and the risk of increased congestion, particularly at the Magor junction.
The roads minister acknowledged the challenges and risks to the local economy and confirmed she had already raised the issue with National Highways.
Following this meeting, the Minister committed to following up with National Highways on the issue raised, including the timeline of the work and whether a technical solution could be implemented in the short term.
Catherine Fookes MP said: “While safety must come first, I’m very concerned about the long-term impact these restrictions could have on jobs and the local economy.
“Businesses face unsustainable costs, and we risk losing hundreds of local jobs unless urgent action is taken.”
“A solution in 12 or 18 months is simply not good enough, we need to explore every option available to allow HGV’s to safely cross the bridge as soon as possible.”
“I’m grateful to the Minister for meeting us and agreeing to follow up with national highways. MCC and I will keep pushing until a solution is found.”
Cllr Catrin Maby added: “We fully recognise the need to ensure the safety of the bridge, but it’s equally important to support our local businesses through this disruption.”
“We welcome the Minister’s willingness to investigate whether the works can be completed sooner and MCC will continue to support the affected business and residents as best as we can.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.