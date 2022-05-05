Serious road accident closes part of A449

Motorists from Abergavenny travelling towards Junction 24 of the M4 at Coldra are advised to avoid the area, after a serious road accident on the A449 this morning.

The A449 route travelling Southbound between Raglan and M4 Junction 24 has been closed following the incident that occurred at around 7.50am. Emergency services are on scene and currently dealing with the accident.

Gwent Police says the road is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.

Traffic Wales have said that the road is unlikely to be opened until 3pm at the earliest.

Gwent Police have released a statement on the incident, saying: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449, between Usk and Newport, at around 5.30am on Thursday 5 May.

Officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service.

The collision involved a car and a lorry, and the road is closed between the Abergavenny and Raglan junctions.