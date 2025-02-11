LAURA Anne Jones has accused the Welsh Government of seemingly being unable to define a woman.
The South Wales East Senedd Member asked the Welsh Government to set out their policy definition of the term ‘woman’ on the 16th October 2024 and, four months later, there has still not been a response.
Jones made the intervention ahead of a statement in the Senedd on the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales.
She also called for the Welsh Government to act to step in and protect women’s sports, following President Trump signing an executive order that prevents transgender women from competing in female categories of sports. Calls for a similar move coming from leading sportsmen and women, Seb Coe, Sharon Davies and campaigners for women’s rights.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said, “It’s crazy that, four months after I asked them, the Welsh Government are still unable to define a woman it seems.
“This is really concerning for women’s spaces and women’s sports. How can a government protect women if they can’t even define one? It’s quite a simple question and one would think that there is a simple answer.
“It’s vital that LGBT people are protected and have their own sporting categories, but we also need to see the Welsh Government use some common sense, to ensure fairness and safety for women, and act to protect female sports and spaces in Wales.”