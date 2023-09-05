Peter Fox, Senedd Member for Monmouth, has voiced his concerns regarding the continued closure of the Tudor Street Day Centre, a provision which provided vital support for adults with learning disabilities.
Earlier this week, Peter listened to the concerns of past users who desperately want to see Tudor Street reopened as soon as possible with some describing the centre as “just like home.” They argue the alternatives are just not suitable.
Commenting on the situation, Peter Fox said: “Adults with learning difficulties sadly face many obstacles in life, a fact that must change, and the closure of vital centres such as Tudor Street only further exacerbates those challenges.
“This centre provided vital support for adults with learning disabilities, giving them a place of community and belonging. I believe this facility offers the best way forward for the future support of some of our most vulnerable people.
“I sincerely hope that Monmouthshire County Council reconsiders its decision to continue the closer of this important part of the local community.”