One protester added, “I am shocked that the council are going ahead with these plans, which represent a change of use for the meadows: from a tranquil refuge for people to walk their dogs, and enjoy its wild nature, to an urbanised thoroughfare for Active Travellers. It’s asking for trouble. Why can’t alternatives be found for cyclists to link the new Llanfoist bridge to town and the rail station? Bike lockers and safer roadside routes would surely be a better use of all this money from the Welsh government? Leave the meadows alone for all of us to enjoy, and stop paving it over.”