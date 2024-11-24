With the county still feeling the effects of Storm Bert a number of schools will closed across Monmouthshire tomorrow.

Among those which have announced their closure tonight are:

Osbaston Primary School, Monmouth

Overmonnow Primary School, Monmouth

Kymin View Primary School (Online learning)

Llandogo Primary School (Online learning)

Monmouth Comprehensive (Online learning)

King Henry 3-19 School (Online learning)

Usk Church in Wales Primary School (Online learning)

Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy

Llantillio Pertholey Church in Wales Primary School (Online learning)

Cross Ash Primary School (Online learning)

Goytre Fawr Primary School

All schools will be making their own arrangements for online learning where possible.

County Hall in Usk will also be closed.