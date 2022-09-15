Rugby icon dies aged 65
Legendary broadcaster and rugby icon Eddie Butler dies
By Desmond Pugh | Senior reporter and photographer |
@monbeacon[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 6:11 pm
Share
(Desmond Pugh )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A former Monmouth Boys’ school pupil who went on to captain the Wales Rugby Team has died.
After playing for Monmouth School in the 1970s, he went on to club side Pontypool, then played 16 times for Wales between 1980 and 1984, captaining the team on six occasions.
After retirement he became a respected rugby broadcaster, living just outside the village of Cross Ash where his sons went to school.
Butler died in his sleep on a charity trek in Peru.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |