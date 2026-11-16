Motorists in rural Monmouthshire face a number of temporary road closures later this month as utility and civil engineering works get underway near Grosmont, Bont, and Llanvetherine.
Monmouthshire County Council has issued notices of intention for three separate closures under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984:
- Llanvetherine: On Thursday, November 26, a 500-metre stretch of Great Park Road (70 metres from the B4521 junction) will close between 9:30am and 3:30pm for BT poling works. Traffic will divert via the B4521, Pool Hall Road, and Old Court Road.
- Grosmont: On Monday, November 30, a 270-metre section of the C12.9 between Greig Farm House and White House Farm (330 metres from the Celyn-Kiln to Grosmont Lane junction) will shut from 9:30am to 3:30pm for BT cabling. Diversions will follow the C12.5, B4521, and B4347.
- Bont: Between November 30 and December 4, a 180-metre stretch of Great House Road (40 metres from Cefn Llaithan Road) will close for MJ Quinn civils works. Diversions will run via Great House Road, Danygraig Road, C13.7, B4521, and Pool Hall Road.
Signed diversions will operate throughout, while reasonable access for fronting properties will be maintained.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.