A POLICE probe into allegations of assault and coercive behaviour that saw Reform's Nigel Farage-appointed Senedd leader Dan Thomas resign two months ago has been dropped.
The former Conservative London council leader, who was appointed to the leadership by the UK party leader last February before the May election when Reform became the official Opposition, said: "When this began, I said I had done nothing wrong. Today, I have been vindicated."
Farage said he was "very pleased that Dan Thomas has been cleared", adding that he had "stood by him throughout this process".
New Senedd deputy leader Laura Anne Jones, the Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS who lives in Monmouth, posted alongside Thomas' statement: "So pleased for my friend and colleague, Dan Thomas MS."
‘Thorough investigation took place’ say police
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said yesterday (Tuesday, November 17): "We take all allegations of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour extremely seriously, [and] a thorough investigation took place.
"The 45-year-old man who was arrested has been released with no further action."
Thomas said at the time of his resignation that his departure was to prevent the situation from becoming "a distraction" from the work of Reform's Senedd team.
Following this week’s announcement, he claimed that he had been "subjected to false allegations and have been fully cooperating with the police".
‘Party have stood by me throughout’
"I want to pay tribute to my party, who have stood by me throughout," he added.
"Nigel Farage, Helen Jenner (new Senedd leader) and my colleagues in the Senedd have been incredibly supportive. I also want to thank the Reform party members.
"I have been heartened by the support and love you have shown me over the last few months."
Jenner, who took over from Thomas, said it was "great news", and added she was "so pleased to see a close friend having his name cleared".
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