Clearance works on a waterway that faced a crisis when it faced the threat of drying out last year have begun in a bid to improve the amount of water the ancient canal retains.
The latest programme of work on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal will see further vegetation and debris removed from sections of the canal, helping to improve water flow and support the long-term sustainability of the route.
The MS has previously raised concerns over its long-term viability, supporting calls for collaborative action between stakeholders, and welcoming recent measures aimed at safeguarding water supplies to the waterway.
Earlier this year, Mr Fox welcomed progress towards securing the canal's future and praised the efforts of local volunteers and community groups who continue to play a vital role in maintaining and promoting the historic waterway.
Local MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has said, "The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is one of our jewels in the crown, attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and providing a valued space for recreation and wellbeing.”
"I am pleased to see this latest phase of clearance work getting underway. While challenges remain, every step that improves the condition and resilience of the canal is to be welcomed.”
"Over recent years, I have repeatedly called for all interested parties to work together to secure the canal's long-term future, and I am encouraged to see continued investment and practical action being taken.”
"The canal is an important part of our heritage and local economy, and I will continue pressing for measures that protect it for future generations."
"I'd also like to pay tribute to the volunteers, community organisations, and canal users who care so deeply about this waterway. Their dedication has helped keep the canal at the forefront of public discussion and demonstrates just how much it means to local communities."
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