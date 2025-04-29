AN Abergavenny writer and producer has won a Rising Star award from the Royal Television Society for his work in the TV industry in Wales.
Jack Carey got his first big break in the industry in 2019 when he managed to secure an apprenticeship with Screen Alliance Wales.
The 28-year-old told the Chronicle, “After finishing a degree in American Literature and Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia - which is a lot of words to say in one sentence,” he joked. “I was looking to break into the TV industry and Screen Alliance Wales provided the perfect platform for me to build some momentum.”
Described as ‘The gateway between the Film and TV industry and its workforce for this generation and the next” the scheme proved invaluable for Jack.
“It was a great opportunity,” explained Jack, “It enabled me to get a foothold in the industry and familiarise myself with all aspects of it. I pinged around for a bit and it sort of snowballed from there.”
Six years later, and Jack has an impressive portfolio to his name. He has developed and produced award-nominated, headline-grabbing series for Sky History, SBS, and the BBC, as well as viral online content for Channel 4.0, Hansh, and BBC SESH.
His scriptwriting and production credits include ‘Sex: A Bonkers History with Amanda Holden,’ ‘Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair,’ ’Skin Deep,’ and most recently, ‘The Impossible Show’- the BBC Wales documentary on the Tsunami Relief Concert.
Jack, who currently works as a Development Producer for Orchard Media, explained, “The job in a nutshell is pretty much to originate, develop and pitch ideas. And if they commission them, we’ll make them!”
He added, “The Welsh Tsunami Relief Concert documentary was an exciting one to be involved with because even though it was such an important event at the time, most people had sort of forgotten about it. So it was nice to remind the audience how one of the biggest charity concerts since Live Aid happened in Wales.”
Alongside his day job, Jack is keen to develop his writing career and last year scripted a short film, directed by Edward Russell called ‘Studs.’
“It stars Bradley Walsh’s son Barney, Carys Eleri, and Sarah Daniela Seggari, and was a lot of fun to make,” explained Jack.
“It’s set in the near future and involves a population crisis, and as for the rest of it, you’ll just have to watch it and find out.”
Upon receiving the Rising Star award, Jack felt he had come full circle in many ways, as the lady who presented it was none other than Allison Dowzell, Managing Director of Screen Alliance Wales.
“It was quite apt that Allison presented the world because she gave me my first break and has been an inspirational mentor,” Jack told the Chronicle.
As for the future, Jack is keen not to rest on his laurels and keep on keeping on.
“There’s amazing stuff coming out of Wales right now and it’s long been recognised as a centre of excellence,” he explained. “However, lack of funding is always an issue, but overall I would say the future looks very bright for the industry in Wales and the rising stars of tomorrow.”