A POPULAR equestrian centre near Abergavenny is set to close at the end of August due to the increase in costs.
Triley Fields Equestrian Centre in Llantilio Pertholey will close before the winter as it will be too expensive to stay open through the colder months, although their riding school lessons, Pony Club sessions, BHS training, Summer Camps and shows will continue until August.
The centre confirms the school horses and ponies will find new homes - many with the equestrian centre's clients, staff and friends.
In a status posted on their Facebook page, they owner said: "We are devastated to tell you that after 16 wonderful years we will be closing permanently at the end of August 2023.
"This has been a very hard decision.
"Thank you all so so much for your support over the past years - from those of you have been with us since the very early years, to those who have joined us much more recently.
"We have loved watching each and every one of you enjoy your time with us.
"The next few months are going to be very tough for the whole team.
"We would very much appreciate your continued support over the summer, not only by coming to ride your favourite horses and ponies as much as possible before the Centre closes, but also by sharing your memories, photos and video’s on Facebook with the hashtag #trileyfields"