Residents of one street in Abergavenny could be faced with disruption this week while their road is closed for a day for works to be carried out safely.
A temporary road closure will affect Derwen Way on Friday, July 10, to allow for utility poling works to be carried out safely.
Monmouthshire County Council confirmed the restriction will operate between 08am and 5pm for a single day.
The closure will impact a 30-meter section of Derwen Way directly at its junction with Llwynu Lane. Reasonable access for local residents and fronting properties will be maintained. Drivers will be redirected along a signed diversion route via Llwynu Lane, Hillcrest Road, Old Barn Way, and Derwen Deg.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.