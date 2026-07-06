The picturesque Memorial Field in the heart of beautiful Llanover was the perfect backdrop for the fête, a much-loved annual tradition in the Monmouthshire village. Visitors to the Fête treasure-hunted for bargains on the white elephant stall and tried their luck at the tombola, while the more adventurous headed to the china smashing tent. The BBQ and ice-cream stall were perfect for the summer sunshine and the popular tea tent offered a delicious selection of home-made cakes and sandwiches for people to enjoy under the shade of the trees.