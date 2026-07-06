The sun smiled brightly over Llanover last Saturday, July 4th, as villagers, families and friends gathered to enjoy the 2026 Llanover Village Fête, Kathryn Thomas writes.
We are seldom happy with the weather, but all agreed that the flawless combination of warm sunshine with a light breeze contributed to the success of the afternoon.
The picturesque Memorial Field in the heart of beautiful Llanover was the perfect backdrop for the fête, a much-loved annual tradition in the Monmouthshire village. Visitors to the Fête treasure-hunted for bargains on the white elephant stall and tried their luck at the tombola, while the more adventurous headed to the china smashing tent. The BBQ and ice-cream stall were perfect for the summer sunshine and the popular tea tent offered a delicious selection of home-made cakes and sandwiches for people to enjoy under the shade of the trees.
Meanwhile, children were kept busy with snakes and ladders and giant skittles, not to mention an energetic round of welly wanging in the main ring! A fun dog show brought plenty of smiles and a vibrant performance by a local dance troupe proved to be a real highlight for the crowds.
A delightful musical soundtrack was provided by the Abergavenny Brass Band and the Llanover Ukulele Group, whose uplifting performances contributed a wonderful atmosphere to the afternoon’s festivities.
“It’s been such an enjoyable afternoon,” said one resident. “We are fortunate to have such a sense of community here in Llanover, and I think maintaining this tradition in our village is important.’’
Mr Roy Evans, Chairman of the Fête Committee, extended his thanks to all who supported the event on the day, and expressed his gratitude to the many volunteers who made the Fête possible.
Funds raised during the event will support Llanover Village Hall, a vital hub for the local community.
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