A concert in Crickhowell has raised almost £2,000 for a cardiac care charity, which will go towards helping the fight against one of the biggest health challenges in Wales.
The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity held its fundraising concert on 13 June at the Clarence Hall. Owing to the generosity of local supporters, the event raised a very welcome £1,879 to help the charity continue its vital work, providing cardiac rehab exercise classes for people living with heart conditions.
The evening featured performances from the Tredegar Orpheus Male Voice Choir, professional vocalist Stephanie Webber, and talented young local singer Clara Phillips.
There was also fantastic support for the event raffle, for a treat-filled hamper donated by Blaenavon-based G.O.S. Tool & Engineering Services Ltd, who also sponsored the programme.
Charity Chair Jacky Miles MBE said, “It’s the first time our charity has hosted this kind of event, and we were absolutely thrilled by the level of support.”
“Our heartfelt thanks go to the performers, our sponsors, the volunteers who helped makes sure the event ran smoothly and, of course, everyone who came along for the evening. Your kindness helps us continue making a real difference to people’s lives, ensuring people with heart conditions get the support they need to exercise safely and effectively, so they stay well and out of hospital.”
Cardiovascular disease remains one of Wales’s biggest health challenges. According to the British Heart Foundation, cardiovascular disease causes more than one in four deaths in Wales – around 9,300 each year, or an average of 25 people every day. Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation plays a vital role in helping people stay healthy, active and independent following a heart diagnosis.
To find out more about the charity, including class times and locations and how to self-refer go to cardiac-rehab.org.uk or call 07856 692148.
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