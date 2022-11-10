Local remembrance commemorations

ABERGAVENNY - Friday, November 11 - 10:50am – 11:10am – Maroon Gun Salute at the Castle to mark 2 mins silence on Remembrance Day, also short service at the same time at the War Memorial on Frogmore Street

Sunday, November 13 – 10:25am – service held in the tunnel at the Market Hall for the laying of wreaths at the memorial plaques, followed by parade up to the War Memorial at Frogmore Street for the full Armistice Service 10:55am – 11:45am.

BRYNMAWR - Remembrance Day Parade and Service will be held in Brynmawr on Sunday, November 13, assembling at 10.15am outside the old Legion Club at the top of Beaufort Street and setting off at approximately 10.25am, via King Street, Somerset Street and Bailey Street to arrive at the War Memorial on Market Square for the Service of Remembrance to commence at 10.45am, after which, the parade will reassemble on Alma St. and proceed to Brynmawr Rugby Club via Clarence St and Curzon Street.